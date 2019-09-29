Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
(330) 733-6271
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pat Poole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pat (McCord) Poole


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pat (McCord) Poole Obituary
Pat (McCord) Poole Pat (McCord) Poole, age 91, passed away at her home on September 26, 2019 and is now with the Lord. Born in Leoma, Tenn. to her parents, Joseph and Lena Luncford, she moved to Akron in the early 1950's. Pat retired from Goodyear Aerospace in 1983 after 35 years of service. She was a longtime member of Springfield Baptist Church. Pat enjoyed bowling, but her greatest love was caring for her grandchildren, members of her family and others. Preceded in death by her husbands, William McCord and Everett Poole, she is survived by sons, Mickey (Marian) and Billy McCord; daughters, Sharon and Janis McCord; grandchildren, Sara, Lena, Will, Jessie, Jodi, Geri and Toni; ten great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Pat will also be missed by her little dog, Mitzi. Friends and family will be received Monday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312, followed by a procession to Hillside Memorial Park, 1025 Canton Road, Akron, Ohio 44312 where a Graveside service will be held. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pat's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now