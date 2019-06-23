Home

Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
760 E. Market St.
Akron, OH 44305
330-535-7141
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
760 E. Market St.
Akron, OH 44305
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
760 E. Market St.
Akron, OH 44305
Patricia A. Adams


Patricia A. Adams Obituary
Patricia A. Adams

Patricia A. Adams, 91, went home to be with her Lord on June 19, 2019. Born in Lorain, Ohio to the late Russell and Emma (Randall) Connell, she worked as a bank teller for Lorain Bank and was a long-time, active member of Hope Baptist Church (formerly Brown St. Baptist Church).

Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Donald R.; son, Ross E.; sister, Eileen; and brother, James. She is survived by her son, Don (Linda); daughter-in-law, Twila; grandchildren, Ryan, Clint (Kristen), Stephen (Cheryl) and Donald (Laura); great-grandchildren, Katie, Cuyler, Karlee, Corrissa, Ellie, Ashley and Donald; and many other loving relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends on Monday, June 24, 2019 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Eckard Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel, 760 E. Market St. The funeral service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. officiated by Rev. Ken Lowe and Rev. Robert Kuhns. Interment at Rootstown Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Camp Patmos, P.O. Box 1920, Kelly's Island, OH 43438.

Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting her Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 23, 2019
