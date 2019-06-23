Patricia A. Adams



Patricia A. Adams, 91, went home to be with her Lord on June 19, 2019. Born in Lorain, Ohio to the late Russell and Emma (Randall) Connell, she worked as a bank teller for Lorain Bank and was a long-time, active member of Hope Baptist Church (formerly Brown St. Baptist Church).



Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Donald R.; son, Ross E.; sister, Eileen; and brother, James. She is survived by her son, Don (Linda); daughter-in-law, Twila; grandchildren, Ryan, Clint (Kristen), Stephen (Cheryl) and Donald (Laura); great-grandchildren, Katie, Cuyler, Karlee, Corrissa, Ellie, Ashley and Donald; and many other loving relatives and friends.



The family will receive friends on Monday, June 24, 2019 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Eckard Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel, 760 E. Market St. The funeral service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. officiated by Rev. Ken Lowe and Rev. Robert Kuhns. Interment at Rootstown Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Camp Patmos, P.O. Box 1920, Kelly's Island, OH 43438.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 23, 2019