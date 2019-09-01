|
|
Patricia "Pat" A. Balbach Patricia A. Balbach, 81, of Macedonia and formerly of Hudson, passed away on August 29, 2019 after a long history of illness. She was born on March 15, 1938 in Akron, Ohio to the late Paul and Nora Cooper. She was the owner of multiple Subway sandwich franchises in the Akron area. Pat enjoyed international travel and visited Africa, Asia, and South America in addition to many American destinations. She cherished spending time with her son and grandchildren. She was also a longtime member at Emmanuel UCC, where she was the organist for many years. Pat was preceded in death by her husbands, George Whitlock and Jim Balbach; and brother, Richard Cooper. She will be deeply missed by her son, Bill Whitlock; grandchildren, Hannah, Dane, Nicole, and Carly; sister-in-law, Karen Cooper; nieces, Kelly, Melissa, and Kimberly; nephew, Greg; sister, Doris Fulton; and many friends. A memorial service will take place at Emmanuel UCC 1480 Eastwood Ave, Akron, OH 44305 on Saturday September 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.newcomerakron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 1, 2019