Paricia Ann Beane, 71, passed away peacefully at Hospice May 25th. Patty graduated from Ellet High School in 1966 and later earned her nursing degree at Hocking College. After more than 30 years service she retired from Akron General Medical Center. She is survived by son, James L. Beane; grandson, James Beane both of Akron; additionally she leaves brother and sister in-law, Robert and Christine Brewer of Stow and brother, James E. Brewer of Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Lena Brewer and granddaughter, Nicole Dague. Many many thanks and love go to family friend, Janice Ghaster. Patty was always willing to help in any situation and will be missed by her family and friends. Per her wishes there will be no funeral and cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers or memorials remember her by doing something good for someone you love. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Beane family. Messages and memories of Patricia can be shared at schluppucakfh.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 31, 2020.