Patricia A. Benedict, 86, went home to be with the Lord on November 29, 2020. She was born on July 16, 1934 in Akron to Merle and Elizabeth Nevling. She graduated from Coventry High School and went on to work at the Akron URW International Union working in fair practices where she served for 42 years. She and Bud, then began a family in New Franklin where they raised their daughters Vicky, Ruby and Luann. A member of Cottage Grove E.C. Church, helping with fund raising, outreach ministries, working and supporting youth programs, and was part of the hospitality committee. She was an excellent caregiver to all who knew her, how lucky each of us were to have known this special women and the wonderful memories that each of us have stored in our hearts of Patricia Benedict. The love she gave to each of us, so special, so pure, she gave all she had, and shared it all. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bud of 46 years; daughter, Luann; brothers, Merle "Bud" Nevling and Kenneth Nevling . Patricia is survived by her family, Vicky and Bill Moore, Ruby and Aaron Haynes; grandchildren, Ashley (Eddie) Tipton, Aaron J. Haynes; great-grandchildren, Paisley May and "Little Eddie"; and sister, Linda Shackelford. Pat and Bud were a loving support system to their nieces, nephews and many others throughout their lives. They gave of themselves unconditionally. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Doylestown Windsor House for all their loving care of mom. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to "Kids in Need" Fund at Cottage Grove EC Church, 3133 Cottage Grove Rd. Akron, Ohio 44319 in memory of Pat. Private services will take place at the funeral home on Thursday. Interment at Canal Fulton Cemetery.