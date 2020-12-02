1/1
Patricia A. Benedict
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia A. Benedict, 86, went home to be with the Lord on November 29, 2020. She was born on July 16, 1934 in Akron to Merle and Elizabeth Nevling. She graduated from Coventry High School and went on to work at the Akron URW International Union working in fair practices where she served for 42 years. She and Bud, then began a family in New Franklin where they raised their daughters Vicky, Ruby and Luann. A member of Cottage Grove E.C. Church, helping with fund raising, outreach ministries, working and supporting youth programs, and was part of the hospitality committee. She was an excellent caregiver to all who knew her, how lucky each of us were to have known this special women and the wonderful memories that each of us have stored in our hearts of Patricia Benedict. The love she gave to each of us, so special, so pure, she gave all she had, and shared it all. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bud of 46 years; daughter, Luann; brothers, Merle "Bud" Nevling and Kenneth Nevling . Patricia is survived by her family, Vicky and Bill Moore, Ruby and Aaron Haynes; grandchildren, Ashley (Eddie) Tipton, Aaron J. Haynes; great-grandchildren, Paisley May and "Little Eddie"; and sister, Linda Shackelford. Pat and Bud were a loving support system to their nieces, nephews and many others throughout their lives. They gave of themselves unconditionally. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Doylestown Windsor House for all their loving care of mom. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to "Kids in Need" Fund at Cottage Grove EC Church, 3133 Cottage Grove Rd. Akron, Ohio 44319 in memory of Pat. Private services will take place at the funeral home on Thursday. Interment at Canal Fulton Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at the funeral home website. 330-644-0024 Bacher-Portage Lakes




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 644-0024
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bacher Funeral Home Portage Lakes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved