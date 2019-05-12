Home

Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Patricia A. Boling

Patricia A. Boling Obituary
Patricia A. Boling

On May 9th, 2019, we lost a beautiful soul, as Patricia A. Boling closed her eyes peacefully to go to a better place. She was born September 17, 1941 in Akron, the daughter of the late Ralph and Fernly Semler.

Patricia is survived by her loving husband of almost 59 years, Raymond M. Boling; children, Mark (JoAnn) Boling, Karen (Jeff) Hearty, and Scott (Kimberly) Boling; grandchildren, Mark, Erin, Brandon, Liza, Taylor, Jacob, Kyle, Courtney, and Alicia; great-grandchild, Devon; her sister, Cheryl (Phil) Rathbun; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Patricia will always be remembered as a very caring person, who was like a mother to all. Her family plans to celebrate her life together privately, just the way she would have wanted. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 12, 2019
