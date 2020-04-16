|
STOW -- Patricia A. Boyes, 83, died April 12, 2020. Born in Akron, she was a lifetime area resident and enjoyed grooming and showing dogs. Preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Mary Boyes, she is survived by her sister, Barbara Paugh, and nephews, Jim, Fred, and Shane Wells, and Peter Paugh. Services will be held at a later date. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to the family to assist with expenses. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 16, 2020