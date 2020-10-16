1/1
Patricia A. Camp
1933 - 2020
Patricia A. Camp, 86, passed away peacefully at home on October 13, 2020. Pat was born in Akron on December 22, 1933 to the late Michael and Mary Labriola. She was a graduate of Buchtel High School. Pat had a career in the insurance industry and was self-employed. She was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. Pat loved living in Portage Lakes and was an avid boater. She enjoyed traveling round the world. She was fiercely loyal to her family. In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her daughter, Diana Brown; sisters, Irene Gilcrest and Marguerite Abbott. She is suvived by her children: David (Carla) Camp and Carol (Donald) Forret; granddaughters: Stephanie (John) Spada and Tessa Brown; great-grandchildren: Gianna and Vincent, as well as nieces & nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will celebrated on Saturday, October 17, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church 4019 Manchester Rd., where social distancing protocols will be in place. Procession to form at church. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Akron. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Pat's memory to the Haven of Rest Ministries 175 E Market St, Akron, OH 44308 or by visiting havenofrest.org.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
