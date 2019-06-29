|
Patricia A. "Pat" Harris
Patricia A. "Pat" Harris, 71, of Wadsworth passed away on June 24, 2019. She was a substitute teacher at Sacred Heart School. She enjoyed traveling, going to YK Rod Club and spending time with family and friends. She was a devoted caregiver for 48 years.
Pat was preceded by her parents, Walter and Patricia Yaros; brother, Wally Yaros and in-laws Wilmer and Betty Harris. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Carl Harris; daughter, Christine Nash; grandchildren, Paul Nash and Andie Nash; sister, Elizabeth (Jeff) Hastings; brothers, Steve (Laura) Yaros, John (Patty) Yaros, Bob "U" (Jeanne) Eshelman and Bill (Amy) Eshelman; cousin, Frank (Pat) Yaros; numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Conception Church, 2101 17th St. SW, Akron on Monday at 11 a.m., officiated by Rev. Michael B. Smith, followed by burial at Lakewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, from 2 to 5 p.m. Donations, if desired may be made to the Caregiver Program through the , Buckeye Chapter, 26250 Euclid Ave., Ste. 115, Euclid, OH 44132.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 29, 2019