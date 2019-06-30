|
Patricia A. "Pat" Harris
Patricia A. "Pat" Harris, 71, of Wadsworth passed away on June 24, 2019.
Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Conception Church, 2101 17th St. SW, Akron on Monday at 11 a.m., officiated by Rev. Michael B. Smith, followed by burial at Lakewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Prentice Funeral Home, 1154 Kenmore Blvd., on Sunday, from 2 to 5 p.m. Donations, if desired may be made to the Caregiver Program through the , Buckeye Chapter, 26250 Euclid Ave., Ste. 115, Euclid, OH 44132.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 30, 2019