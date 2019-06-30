Home

POWERED BY

Services
Prentice Funeral Home
1154 Kenmore Blvd.
Akron, OH 44314
(330) 753-7721
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. Harris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia A. Harris Obituary
Patricia A. "Pat" Harris

Patricia A. "Pat" Harris, 71, of Wadsworth passed away on June 24, 2019.

Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Conception Church, 2101 17th St. SW, Akron on Monday at 11 a.m., officiated by Rev. Michael B. Smith, followed by burial at Lakewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Prentice Funeral Home, 1154 Kenmore Blvd., on Sunday, from 2 to 5 p.m. Donations, if desired may be made to the Caregiver Program through the , Buckeye Chapter, 26250 Euclid Ave., Ste. 115, Euclid, OH 44132.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now