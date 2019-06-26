Patricia A.



Patricia A. Holcomb, 83, of Akron, OH, went home to be with the Lord on June 24, 2019. Born on August 1, 1935 in Rockwood, PA, she was the daughter of the late Gerald and Edna (Bittner) Romesberg. She was preceded in death by James L. "Jack" Holcomb, her loving husband of 50 years; their daughter, Deborah Louise; and brother, Gerald Romesberg. She is survived by three daughters, Karen (John) Nelson, Amy (Dean) Page and Melissa (Donald) Schismenos; two sons, James II (Patty) and Daniel. She very much adored her six grandchildren, Nathan, Nicholas, Zach, Steven, Kristine and Vincent. She also leaves two sisters, Doris Glover and Linda Adams; brother, Bruce (Dorothy) Romesberg; many nieces and nephews; special dear friends, Billie Otto, Betty Paul, and Dorothy Taylor. After graduating from Berlin Brothers Valley High School she came to Akron to work at Firestone Bank. She played leadership roles in every phase of her life including Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, the PTA, the Ellet Women's Club, and many church and mission groups. She was a longtime devoted member of Goodyear Heights Baptist Church. She will be remembered for her generosity, her beautiful singing voice and above all her great love and devotion to her family, friends and church community. Calling hours will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Road, from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 27. Funeral services will be held at Goodyear Heights Baptist Church at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 28 with calling hours one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary