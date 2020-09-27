1/1
Patricia A. Hunsicker
1947 - 2020
) Patricia A. Hunsicker, 73, of Tallmadge, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 21, 2020. She was born on March 29, 1947 in Akron. She graduated from East High School in 1965, and retired from Sterling Jewelers in 2012. She was a member of the Firestone Park United Methodist Church. Pat loved to travel, and was a published author. She enjoyed scrap-booking, and loved hummingbirds. She was a volunteer for Boy Scout Troop 74 for many years, and was known as Mrs. "H." She also volunteered at the NEC golf tournament and The Bridgestone Invitational for over 10 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Marge Stern, and her sister and brother-in-law, John and Sandra Crews. Pat is survived by her husband, Gary, with whom she shared over 53 years of marriage. She will be dearly missed by her children: Ty, Craig (Debbie), Emily (Tony), Matthew (Dianna); grandchildren: Callie, Amanda, Alyssa, Isaac, Natalie, Garrett, Morgan, Delaney, Grant and Avery; sisters, Jackie Ludle and Pam Jarvis; brother, Jim LaDow, and her many nieces and nephews, plus all of her friends. A celebration of Pat's life for family and friends will take place on Monday, September 28 from 4 until 7 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, located at 131 N. Canton Rd. Akron, OH 44305. PLEASE PLAN TO WEAR A MASK AND PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING. Private services and interment will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Great Trail Council-BSA, 4500 Hudson Dr., Stow, OH 44224.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Celebration of Life
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
