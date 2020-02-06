|
Patricia A. Janis, 89, of Green, Ohio, left this world a better place than she found it and has joined the heavenly choir of angels. She was gentle, sweet and kind, an eternal optimist and a generous contributor to the lives of her loved ones, her community, and her church. She met her husband, George, at the Newman Club while attending The University of Akron and their marriage of 69 years was a shining example to all who knew them. She raised three children (and scores of Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts,) then finished her career at the computer center at Firestone, where she was friend and "mom" to all the college kids in her department. She spent many decades in service to her community, as a Scout leader and pregnancy center volunteer. She and George were members of the church choir for nearly 50 years. She volunteered for anything and everything that came her way. When she wasn't busy with that, she could be found among the flowers and vegetables in her garden or reading magazine articles and the Akron Beacon Journal and snipping pertinent articles to send to relatives. Many of her conversations began with, "They say..." Another favorite was, "Maybe after dinner, we can all play a game." In later years, she would say her favorite sentence was anything that included the word "go." Her family thought she kept Hallmark in business. She loved making crafts, and organized many craft sales to benefit Community Pregnancy Services in Barberton and the Akron Right to Life. She attended the March for Life in Washington many times. She never met a stranger. The world was filled with old friends or friends she hadn't yet met. Pat will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to know her. She was preceded in death by her dear husband, George Janis; parents, William "Les" and Mary "Alice" Mahoney; and siblings, Lois Mahoney, Fred Mahoney, and Laurine Trumphour. She is survived by her cute, fun, and funny sisters: Mary Richards and Cheryl Gray; three children: Stephanie Saniga (Ray Saniga, deceased), Mark Janis (Julie Delagrange Janis), and Julie Clayton (Robert Clayton); seven grandchildren: Caitlin Hawksley (Joel Hawksley), Christopher Saniga, Samantha Janis, Benjamin Janis (Olivia Janis), Holly Saniga, Andrew Janis, and Ryan Clayton. The family will receive friends Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home of Green, 4178 Massillon Road, Uniontown, Ohio (corner of Massillon and Steese Roads in Green, entrance off of Steese Road). A funeral Mass honoring Patricia's life will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 1800 Steese Rd., Uniontown, Ohio. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Her family asks that donations honoring Patricia be made to Embrace Clinic and Care Center (formerly Community Pregnancy Services), 180 1st St. NW, Barberton, Ohio, 44203.
