Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, City of Green Chapel
4178 Massillon Road
Green, OH 44685
(330) 899-9790
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, City of Green Chapel
4178 Massillon Road
Green, OH 44685
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Queen of Heaven Catholic Church
1800 Steese Rd
Uniontown,, OH
Patricia A. Janis
Patricia A. Janis, 89, of Green, Ohio, left this world a better place than she found it and has joined the heavenly choir of angels. The family will receive friends Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home of Green, 4178 Massillon Road, Uniontown, Ohio (corner of Massillon and Steese Roads in Green, entrance off of Steese Road). A funeral Mass honoring Patricia's life will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 1800 Steese Rd., Uniontown, Ohio. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Her family asks that donations honoring Patricia be made to Embrace Clinic and Care Center (formerly Community Pregnancy Services), 180 1st St. NW, Barberton, Ohio, 44203.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 7, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -