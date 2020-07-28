1/1
Patricia A. Keefer
1949 - 2020
Patricia A. Keefer, 71, Doylestown, Ohio, was welcomed home by her Lord and Savior on Thursday July 23, 2020. Her passing was peaceful as she was surrounded by her loving family. Patricia was born July 1, 1949 in Millersburg, Ohio to James and Kay Ling. She was a lifetime resident of Medina and Wayne counties. Patricia loved to travel, go on picnics, and walks around Lake Anne. She also had a great fondness for cats and other small animals. This matched her fondness of chocolate. But, anyone that knows Patricia knew that her happiest of times was when she was spending time with her children and grandchildren. Patricia was preceded in death by her father and mother, Jim and Kay Ling; her brothers, Roger and Mike Ling; grandson, Sean McConathey; niece, Julie Keller and her nephew, Tommy Ling. Patricia leaves behind her loving husband, Irvin C Keefer; her brother, Jim (Terri) Ling; sisters, Debbie Roach, Linda Sanders, and Lorraine Franson; son, Craig Emch; daughters, Jackie (Jimmy) French and Kati Emch; and step children, Deborah Longworth, David Keefer, and Deanna (Scott) Farner; 14 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Canal Fulton Baptist Church, 11230 Lafayette Drive., NW Canal Fulton, OH 44615. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the church.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Canal Fulton Baptist Church
