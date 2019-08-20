|
Patricia A. Knapp Patricia A. Knapp, 85, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Patricia was born in Akron, Ohio, to the late Joseph and Caroline (DiPaulo) Bomerato and lived in the Akron area most of her life. Her greatest joys in life were spending time with her family and her beloved animals Muffy and Mickey. She loved her trips to Florida, New York City, shopping, casinos and the beach. In addition to her parents, Patricia is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Knapp. She is survived by daughters, Linda (Ken) Nickels, Karen (Eric) Finnie and Sherri (Mike) Tamilio; grandchildren, Nikki (Jim) Rasch, Erica Putt and Ryan Finnie; great-grandchildren, Sydney, Karley, Austin and Brandon; and many loving family and friends. The Family would like to extend a very special thank you to the staff at the Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center for all there care and support. A private Memorial Service was held. You are invited to hbm-fh.com to view Patricia's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 20, 2019