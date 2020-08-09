Patricia A. Lantz, 82, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020. She was born in Akron. She enjoyed bowling, knitting, water skiing, car shows, camping. Pat was a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Bill; sisters-in-law, Susie Nixon-Stanik, Mitzie (Mike) Kernan; many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, August 12, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 1263 Shannon Ave., Norton, where the family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
.