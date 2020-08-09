1/1
Patricia A. Lantz
Patricia A. Lantz, 82, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020. She was born in Akron. She enjoyed bowling, knitting, water skiing, car shows, camping. Pat was a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Bill; sisters-in-law, Susie Nixon-Stanik, Mitzie (Mike) Kernan; many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, August 12, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 1263 Shannon Ave., Norton, where the family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
AUG
12
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
