TOGETHER AGAIN Patricia A. McHenry, 88, passed peacefully at home Sunday, May 3, 2020 with her son and caregiver Mark by her side. Patricia was born June 9, 1931 to Edwin and Myrtle (Wallace) Scott in Akron and had been an area resident her entire life. Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Sr.; daughter, Vickie (Don) Wagner and brother, Jack Scott. She is survived by her sons, Herb Jr. (Joanne), Ed (Barb), Mark, and Kevin (Kim); sister, Betty Oakes; sister-in-law, Jonnie Scott; 10 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends. Cremation has taken place and a summer memorial service is planned. Rest in peace, Mom.









