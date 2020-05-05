Patricia A. McHenry
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TOGETHER AGAIN Patricia A. McHenry, 88, passed peacefully at home Sunday, May 3, 2020 with her son and caregiver Mark by her side. Patricia was born June 9, 1931 to Edwin and Myrtle (Wallace) Scott in Akron and had been an area resident her entire life. Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Sr.; daughter, Vickie (Don) Wagner and brother, Jack Scott. She is survived by her sons, Herb Jr. (Joanne), Ed (Barb), Mark, and Kevin (Kim); sister, Betty Oakes; sister-in-law, Jonnie Scott; 10 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends. Cremation has taken place and a summer memorial service is planned. Rest in peace, Mom.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved