Home

POWERED BY

Services
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Minton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. Minton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia A. Minton Obituary
Patricia "Pat" A. Minton, 88, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020. She was a resident of Clinton for 60 years. Preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Carl; son, Terry; daughter, Shelly McCabe (2/24/2020) and grandson, Terry "Slick" Hanson. Pat is survived by her son, Paul; son-in-law, Tim McCabe; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren and brother, Gary (Vicki) Huff. Following Pat's wishes cremation has taken place. Inurnment will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -