Patricia "Pat" A. Minton, 88, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020. She was a resident of Clinton for 60 years. Preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Carl; son, Terry; daughter, Shelly McCabe (2/24/2020) and grandson, Terry "Slick" Hanson. Pat is survived by her son, Paul; son-in-law, Tim McCabe; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren and brother, Gary (Vicki) Huff. Following Pat's wishes cremation has taken place. Inurnment will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 12, 2020