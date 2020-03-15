Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rose Hill Burial Park
3653 W Market St
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 665-1700

Patricia A. Mullaney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia A. Mullaney Obituary
Patricia "Patti" A. Mullaney, age 70, passed away on March 09, 2020. Patti enjoyed spending time with her granddaughters, gardening and reading, was a huge fan of the Beatles and Rock -n-Roll music, and she enjoyed being retired. She was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Mullaney. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter, Liza (Tommy) Burton; granddaughters, Jazmine and Sydney Burton; sister, Cathie Harris-Herkamp; nephews, Steve, Mike, and Todd Harris; other special cousins and many friends who loved her. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 19th from 5 P.M. - 7 P.M. with a Memorial Service immediately following at 7 P.M. in the Rose Hill Funeral Home 3653 W Market St Akron, OH 44333. Memories and condolences may be shared at wwww.rosehillbp.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -