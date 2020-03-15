|
Patricia "Patti" A. Mullaney, age 70, passed away on March 09, 2020. Patti enjoyed spending time with her granddaughters, gardening and reading, was a huge fan of the Beatles and Rock -n-Roll music, and she enjoyed being retired. She was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Mullaney. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter, Liza (Tommy) Burton; granddaughters, Jazmine and Sydney Burton; sister, Cathie Harris-Herkamp; nephews, Steve, Mike, and Todd Harris; other special cousins and many friends who loved her. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 19th from 5 P.M. - 7 P.M. with a Memorial Service immediately following at 7 P.M. in the Rose Hill Funeral Home 3653 W Market St Akron, OH 44333. Memories and condolences may be shared at wwww.rosehillbp.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 15, 2020