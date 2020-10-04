) Patricia A. Reppa (nee Maglione), age 92, was the beloved wife of the late William D.; devoted mother of Mark (Brenda), Scot (Virginia), and William A. (Darla); cherished grandmother of Katelyn, Megan Richards (Peter), and Matthew; caring sister of Thomas Maglione (Carol), and the late Ralph Maglione, Jr. (Carol), Larry Maglione, and James Maglione; dear aunt and friend of many. Funeral Mass 11:30 a.m. Monday, October 5, 2020 at St. Columbkille Parish, 6740 Broadview Rd., Parma. Arrangements by the A. RIPEPI & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 18149 BAGLEY ROAD, MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS (WEST OF I-71).
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 4, 2020.