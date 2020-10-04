1/1
Patricia A. Reppa
) Patricia A. Reppa (nee Maglione), age 92, was the beloved wife of the late William D.; devoted mother of Mark (Brenda), Scot (Virginia), and William A. (Darla); cherished grandmother of Katelyn, Megan Richards (Peter), and Matthew; caring sister of Thomas Maglione (Carol), and the late Ralph Maglione, Jr. (Carol), Larry Maglione, and James Maglione; dear aunt and friend of many. Funeral Mass 11:30 a.m. Monday, October 5, 2020 at St. Columbkille Parish, 6740 Broadview Rd., Parma. Arrangements by the A. RIPEPI & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 18149 BAGLEY ROAD, MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS (WEST OF I-71).



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
St. Columbkille Parish
Funeral services provided by
A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Homes
18149 Bagley Road
Middleburg Heights, OH 44130
440-260-8800
October 3, 2020
Pat was the most wonderful gal. She always had the biggest smile. We couldn’t wait to get to Florida to be with she and Bill. Many happy memories to treasure.
The sisters,
Pat, Gerry, Janet and Sally
Sally Bryan
October 3, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. We will always remember you and Bill walking the track everyday, twice a day. You were such an inspiration to just get a walk in everyday. Rest in heaven dear lady, God bless.


Darlene Jaworski
Neighbor
