Patricia A. Rodgers
1932 - 2020
) GREEN -- Patricia Rodgers, 88, passed away on November 21, 2020. Pat was born on August 11, 1932 in Akron to the late Orland and Ruth Outland. She attended South High School, then Akron General School of Nursing, and was licensed as a Registered Nurse in 1956. Pat worked at Akron General Medical Center, Barberton Hospital, and the Summit County Children's Services Clinic for 25 years. Pat enjoyed traveling, camping with family, and meeting with classmates. In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her husband William and her son Michael; stepmother Edna and five of her half siblings, including Juanita Williams and Orland. She is survived by her daughter Cheryl; sons Kenneth and Dennis (Barbara); grandchildren Aubrey and Tim of Puyallup, WA. The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home of Green, 4178 Massillon Rd. (Entrance off Steese Rd.). A funeral service will take place on Monday, December 7, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at East Liberty Cemetery in Green. (GREEN Chapel)




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 28, 2020.
