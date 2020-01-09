Home

WADSWORTH -- Patricia A. Ryneer, 76, of Wadsworth, passed away January 5, 2020. She was born October 30, 1943 in Wadsworth to the late Andy and Mary (Chuchiak) Kazar. Pat loved talking on the phone with her family and friends, eating Chinese food, playing games on her tablet, and she loved animals. She is survived by her daughters, Debra Jewell of Rittman, OH and Christine (Paul) McIntosh of Topeka, IN.; grandchildren, Steve (Julie) Jewell of Hartsville, SC, Matt Wilson and Mike Wilson of Topeka, IN and Heather (Octavio) Alvarez of Goshen, IN; great grandchildren, Chloe Jewell of Hartsville, SC, Olivia, Gaby and Anthony Alvarez of Goshen, IN; sister, Sandy (Bob) Youtz of AZ, two nephews and many cousins. Pat also leaves behind many special friends including Emily Springston and Karen Garrett. Graveside services will be held at a later date in the Spring time. Hilliard Rospert 330-334-1501 www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 9, 2020
