Patricia A. Shaffer (Barr)
Patricia A. Shaffer (Barr), 74, passed away May 19, 2019 after a long illness.
Born in Akron, Ohio., She graduated from Garfield High School in Akron, and W.C. Howard School of Practical Nursing. She spent her nursing career in geriatrics.
She enjoyed reading, playing solitaire, watching TV, spending time with her grandchildren, and her beloved dog Papillon Princess Isidora (Izzy).
Preceded in death by husband, Lowell A. Shaffer; father, Lester Barr; mother, Mary Ellen Barr; and grandson, Nicholas Lowell Shaffer; she is survived by her son, Jon L. (Lynn); daughter, Amy D.; beloved grandchildren, Dawn Michelle (James), Morgan Faith (Taylor), Cassidy Elizabeth, Todd Bullion (Brooke), Blake Bullion, Chris Currens, Drew Currens; great-grandson, Colson James; sister, Karen Biggerstaff (Russell); her brother, Michael Barr; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Calling hours will take place Saturday May 25th, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Ciriello & Carr Fairlawn Chapel, 39 S. Miller Rd., Fairlawn, Ohio 44333. Private family burial will take place at a later date at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Autism Awareness in her name.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from May 23 to May 24, 2019