Patricia A. Williams Patricia A. Williams, 76, went home to her heavenly Father, Saturday, September 7, 2019 at her residence. Pat was born May 9, 1943 to the late Bill and Eileen Arnold. Pat was a 1961 graduate of Wadsworth High School and retired in 2003 from Wadsworth Dentistry on The Square after 20 years of service. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. Pat enjoyed traveling with her husband and family, shopping and visiting her favorite casinos. Pat is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Ken; daughters, Chris (Carl) Blogna and Cathy Williams; grandchildren, Jeremy (Amanda), Drew, and Andrea; great-granddaughter, Kennedy; brothers, Ed Arnold and Mark (Brenda) Arnold; sister, Barb Wiesen. Friends may call Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home-Hillcrest Chapel, Seville. Services will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to at P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 10, 2019