Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts Funeral Home Inc
9560 Acme Road
Seville, OH 44273
330-334-1204
Service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Roberts Funeral Home Inc
9560 Acme Road
Seville, OH 44273
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. Williams


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia A. Williams Obituary
Patricia A. Williams Patricia A. Williams, 76, went home to her heavenly Father, Saturday, September 7, 2019 at her residence. Pat was born May 9, 1943 to the late Bill and Eileen Arnold. Pat was a 1961 graduate of Wadsworth High School and retired in 2003 from Wadsworth Dentistry on The Square after 20 years of service. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. Pat enjoyed traveling with her husband and family, shopping and visiting her favorite casinos. Pat is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Ken; daughters, Chris (Carl) Blogna and Cathy Williams; grandchildren, Jeremy (Amanda), Drew, and Andrea; great-granddaughter, Kennedy; brothers, Ed Arnold and Mark (Brenda) Arnold; sister, Barb Wiesen. Friends may call Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home-Hillcrest Chapel, Seville. Services will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to at P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now