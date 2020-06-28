Patricia A. Yoak
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
) 6/6/1936 to 6/23/2020 Patty passed away after a brief illness. She loved playing bingo and scratching off lottery tickets. She was preceded in death by her husband, James and son, David. She is survived by sons, James (Brenda), Wayne and Richard (Paula); daughters, Cheryle (Jimmy), Tammy, Raelynn (Ray), Vickie (Jimmie); sister, Betty. She had 19 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren and ten great-great-grandchildren. Per her wishes there will be no calling hours and cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Condolences can be sent to the funeral home. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Yoak family. Messages and memories of Patricia can be shared at schluppucakfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved