) 6/6/1936 to 6/23/2020 Patty passed away after a brief illness. She loved playing bingo and scratching off lottery tickets. She was preceded in death by her husband, James and son, David. She is survived by sons, James (Brenda), Wayne and Richard (Paula); daughters, Cheryle (Jimmy), Tammy, Raelynn (Ray), Vickie (Jimmie); sister, Betty. She had 19 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren and ten great-great-grandchildren. Per her wishes there will be no calling hours and cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Condolences can be sent to the funeral home. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Yoak family. Messages and memories of Patricia can be shared at schluppucakfh.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 28, 2020.