Patricia Alice Holton (Pat)



Patricia Alice Holton (Pat) passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 after an extended illness.



Pat was born on February 1, 1930 in Altoona, Pa. She was a graduate of Seton Hall School of Nursing and became a registered nurse. Pat served as an emergency room and a school nurse for the Summit County Health Department at Walsh Jesuit High School and her parish school, Immaculate Heart of Mary. She retired in 1992.



Pat was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Ralph E. Holton, and her daughter, Joyce Ann Holton in 1983. She is survived by her daughter, Sandra L. Schario and her husband David; her son, Ralph (Rick) and April; her son, Robert and his wife, Carol and her brother, Neil Wiseman. She had eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.



Pat was known for her devotion to nursing and her family. She loved crafting and was also known for her great cooking and special holiday meals.



A private burial is planned for Friday, May 24th at Chestnut Hills Cemetery and a Mass will be said separately at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Autism Speaks at act.autismspeaks.org and click on Donate. Published in Akron Beacon Journal from May 22 to May 23, 2019