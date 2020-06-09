Patricia Ann Adams, 67, departed this earthly life on June 2, 2020. Celebration of life will be held, Wednesday, June 10, 2020, 2 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306, where the family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of service. Interment at Great Lakes Cemetery in Joliet, IL on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Condolences may be sent to 1016 Gardener St., Joliet, IL 60433
