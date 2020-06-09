Patricia Ann Adams
Patricia Ann Adams, 67, departed this earthly life on June 2, 2020. Celebration of life will be held, Wednesday, June 10, 2020, 2 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306, where the family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of service. Interment at Great Lakes Cemetery in Joliet, IL on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Condolences may be sent to 1016 Gardener St., Joliet, IL 60433




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
JUN
10
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
June 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Rhoden Memorial Home
