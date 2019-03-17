Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home
936 North Main Street
Akron, OH 44310
(330) 376-4251
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Northlawn Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Adkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann Adkins


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricia Ann Adkins Obituary
Patricia Ann

Adkins

Patricia Ann Adkins, 76, passed away on March 9, 2019.

Pat was born in Akron, Ohio on Jan. 12, 1943 to the late Ernest and Gertrude (Hyde) King and lived in the Akron area most of her life but most recently in Barberton. She was a very loving and kind person who had an especially soft heart for all animals.

In addition to her parents; Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Neal Adkins; sisters, Lillian Wilson and Arlene Mauk; brother, Ernest King, Jr.; and special uncle, Floyd Hyde. She is survived by, sister, Betty Dotson; special niece, Barbara Mauk; friend, Michael Bukovac; many niece and nephews, great nieces and great nephews and beloved dog, Penny.

Graveside service will be Monday, 1 p.m. at Northlawn Memorial Gardens. You are invited to hbm-fh.com to view Patricia's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now