Tallmadge Lutheran Church
759 East Ave
Tallmadge, OH 44278
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Tallmadge Lutheran Church
TALLMADGE -- Patricia Ann Bock died Wednesday the 28th of August at Mount Carmel East Hospital in Columbus, OH. She was a graduate of Akron City Hospital School of Nursing.She had a long and wonderful life traveling the world with her husband, Dick. Pat is survived by her Beloved Husband of 65 years, Richard; her children, Rick (Cathi), Sue (Robert), and John (Catherine); her grandchildren, Alan, Kristin, Frank, Melissa and CJ; great grandchildren, Ellie, Avery, Gianna, Cooper, Vivian, Kaye and Marianna. The Memorial Service will be at Tallmadge Lutheran Church on Saturday, October 19 at 2 p.m.. Please send any memorials to either Samaritans Purse or the .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 13, 2019
