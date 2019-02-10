Patricia Ann Champe (Karg)



Papricia Ann Champe, (nee Karg), age 88 of Akron, Ohio and Venice, Florida, cherished wife of Gene for 67 years, passed away peacefully on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 2nd in Venice, Fla., with family at her side. She was the daughter of Raymond A. and Emma Karg and was born on Sept 23, 1930. Besides Gene, she also leaves children, Ramona Sears and husband, Bob, Richard Champe, and Jeannine Champe; She also leaves three granddaughters, Rebecca, Renee, and Robyn who will always love their "Grammy" and two great grandchildren, Reese and Robert. She was also blessed to grow up surrounded by a myriad of loving brothers and sisters, Jean, Kenneth, Nancy, Annette, Lawrence (Bud), Susie, and Janice. She was a proud 1948 graduate of St. Vincent High School, and will be missed by friends and family everywhere. As a military family we had many different homes in the U.S. and two in Germany, but it didn't matter, by the end of a month you knew you were in Pat's house, wherever we were !



There will be calling hours at Hummel Funeral Home, 3475 Copley Rd., Copley, Ohio on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 10 a.m. followed by a Remembrance Service at 11 a.m., and a Burial Ceremony at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, at 12:45 p.m. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary