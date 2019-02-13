Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Services
Hummel Funeral Home (Copley)
3475 Copley Road
Copley, OH 44321
330-666-1138
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hummel Funeral Home (Copley)
3475 Copley Road
Copley, OH 44321
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Hummel Funeral Home (Copley)
3475 Copley Road
Copley, OH 44321
View Map
Burial
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
12:45 PM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery,
Patricia Ann Champe


1930 - 2019
Patricia Ann Champe Obituary
Patricia Ann Champe (Karg)

Patricia Ann Champe, (nee Karg), age 88, of Akron, Ohio and Venice, Florida, cherished wife of Gene for 67 years, passed away peacefully on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 2nd in Venice, Fla., with family at her side.

There will be calling hours at Hummel Funeral Home, 3475 Copley Rd., Copley, Ohio on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 10 a.m. followed by a Remembrance Service at 11 a.m., and a Burial Ceremony at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, at 12:45 p.m.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 13, 2019
