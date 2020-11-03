Patricia Ann Gleason, 75, of Wadsworth, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Born in Akron on June 5, 1945 to the late William A. and Loretta K. (Bowdle) Ferguson, she married James R. Gleason on March 21, 1963. She had provided child care in her home for 30 years and resided in Wadsworth for the past 47 years. Patty was a wonderful cook who enjoyed watching baseball and was a big Elvis fan. She will be greatly missed by her husband, Jim of 57 years; her children, Darlene (John) Hartzler of Marshallville, Denise Gleason of Wadsworth and David (Andrea) Gleason of Jackson Township; her five grandchildren, Andrew (Allison) Hartzler, Corbin (Brooke) Hartzler and Kendall, Claire and Caroline Gleason; her great-grandchildren, Connor, Easton, Blakely and Raegan Hartzler and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Robert. Friends may call Thursday, Nov. 5th from 5 to 8 p.m. at Murray Funeral Home in Creston where masks and distancing are requested. Private family services will be held on Friday with burial at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Tributes may be shared at www.Murray-Funeral-Home.com
. Memorial contributions may be made to the Haven of Rest, 175 E. Market St., Akron, OH 44308. The family extends their sincere thanks to the staff of Jackson Ridge Care Center for the wonderful care given to their dear wife, mother and grandmother.