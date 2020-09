Patricia Ann Hegedus, age 83, was born in Akron, OH on April 27, 1937 and passed away in Akron, OH on September 13, 2020. Patricia retired as a teacher from Barberton High School. She enjoyed traveling and seeing the world. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Hegedus and is survived by her sister, Mary Jane (James) Benko. Graveside Service will be Tuesday, September 22nd at 2:00 p.m. in the Rose Hill Burial Park. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com