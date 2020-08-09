Patty, 76, passed away on August 2, 2020, while under the care of Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, Florida. She was born on April 15, 1944, in Akron, Ohio. Patty was a graduate of Field High School Class of 1962. She married her "true love", had four children and raised their family in Ellet. She was an avid sports fan when it came to her children and grandchildren, you could always count on Patty and Dave to be at all of the games. Patty was usually keeping score, and when Dave wasn't coaching he was by her side telling her the play by play so she wouldn't miss anything. Her family was her life. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was an active member of Wedgewood United Methodist Church, taking part in the choir and bell choir up until their move to Florida. Preceded in death by parents, William R and Ruth M Hunt; she will be sadly missed by her brothers, Bill (Brenda) and Bob Hunt; husband, Dave; children, Lisa, Kelly (Don) Holden, Robyn (Jon) Gable, John (Missy) Jarvis; grandchildren, Chris (Krissie), Nik, Ryan, Kevin, Payne, Renee, Camden; great grandchild, Tanner; special cousin, Peg Hill and so many friends. She will not be forgotten because her love and kindness reached so many hearts. WE LOVE YOU a bushel and a peck! The family is hoping to have a "Celebration of Life" at a later date. Memorials may be made to Wedgewood United Methodist Church, 2350 Wedgewood Dr., Akron 44312.







