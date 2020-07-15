Patricia Ann "P.J." Jefferson, 73, of Akron passed away after a brief illness on Saturday, July 11, 2020. She was born September 30, 1946 in Poplarville, Mississippi and moved to Ohio at an early age. P.J. attended Akron Public Schools, graduating from East High School in 1964. She worked for the City of Akron Tax Department and Highway Maintenance as a dispatcher for many years before moving to California. While there she worked in Telecommunications for 32 years, retired and moved back to Akron. She was preceded in death by her father, Eddie W. and 3 siblings. P.J. is survived by her mother, Delores Williams; sister, Christine (Nimeer) Daood of Akron, Carole of Texas; brother, Jeff of California, John of Akron; adopted mom, Betty Smith; many nieces, nephews, family and friends. There will be no service. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com