Patricia Ann Lee



Patricia Ann Lee passed away on June 21, 2019. She was born July, 25 1943 in Montreal to Michael and Florence Nicholas. She was an avid mystery reader and great home cook, fostering a love of good stories and good food with her friends and family.



Patricia loved attending concerts by the Cleveland Orchestra and viewing exhibits at the Cleveland art museum, sharing this appreciation with her children. She tended splendid gardens at her homes in Michigan, Connecticut, and finally Hudson, Ohio until debilitating cancer kept her from the hobby.



Gone too soon she will be terribly missed by all. She is survived by her husband, John Lee; her three children, Michael, Andrew, Elizabeth; her grandchildren, Hunter and Jeannette; her brother, Robert and his family in Australia; her sister-in-law, Marlene; her nephew, Rob and her nieces, Lori and Chris and their families.



Please visit www.hummelcares.com to share memories or condolences. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 1, 2019