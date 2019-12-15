Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
6:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia LeMasters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann LeMasters


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Ann LeMasters Obituary
) Patricia Ann LeMasters, "Pat", age 81 of Mogadore, Ohio, died on December 12, 2019 at Copley Health Center. She was born on July 18, 1938 in Akron, the daughter of the late John and Ruth Mildred (nee Erb) Snyder. Pat was a 1956 graduate of Garfield High School. She worked as a clerk for Lawson's for many years. She enjoyed Bingo, long drives, and shopping in Pennsylvania. Pat loved casinos. Survivors include her loving husband, Kenneth C. LeMasters, whom she married on June 9, 1960; her children, Cynthia "Cindy" (Larry) Dumire, Michael LeMasters and Karen Round; her grandchildren, Mindy (Shawn) Tusko, Ashley (Jeremy) Campbell, Brittany (Daniel) Lloyd, Jeff and Christopher Dumire; her great-grandchildren, Michael (Erica), Dylan, Natasha, Gauge, Gunner and Grayson; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends mourn her loss. Other than her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her step-father, James Still; and her brothers, William Snyder and John Snyder. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 6:00 PM at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, where family and friends may visit from 4:00 - 6:00 PM. Burial will take place, privately, on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Hillside Memorial Park, Akron. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now