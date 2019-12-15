|
) Patricia Ann LeMasters, "Pat", age 81 of Mogadore, Ohio, died on December 12, 2019 at Copley Health Center. She was born on July 18, 1938 in Akron, the daughter of the late John and Ruth Mildred (nee Erb) Snyder. Pat was a 1956 graduate of Garfield High School. She worked as a clerk for Lawson's for many years. She enjoyed Bingo, long drives, and shopping in Pennsylvania. Pat loved casinos. Survivors include her loving husband, Kenneth C. LeMasters, whom she married on June 9, 1960; her children, Cynthia "Cindy" (Larry) Dumire, Michael LeMasters and Karen Round; her grandchildren, Mindy (Shawn) Tusko, Ashley (Jeremy) Campbell, Brittany (Daniel) Lloyd, Jeff and Christopher Dumire; her great-grandchildren, Michael (Erica), Dylan, Natasha, Gauge, Gunner and Grayson; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends mourn her loss. Other than her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her step-father, James Still; and her brothers, William Snyder and John Snyder. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 6:00 PM at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, where family and friends may visit from 4:00 - 6:00 PM. Burial will take place, privately, on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Hillside Memorial Park, Akron. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 15, 2019