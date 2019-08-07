|
Patricia Ann Miller (Denton) Patricia Ann (Denton) Miller died July 30, 2019 in Cuyahoga Falls. Pat was born in Akron, Ohio on September 1, 1930 to Joseph and Emma Denton and resided in the Akron area most of her life. She graduated from North High School in 1948 and Muskingum College in 1952. Her graduate work was continued at Kent State University. She began her music teaching career in the Tallmadge schools, and retired in 1991 from the Cuyahoga Falls school system with 27 years of service. She also directed church choirs in Barberton and Cuyahoga Falls for many years. Pat was a member of The Chapel in Green, where she enjoyed Bible studies. She also loved sewing, reading, and playing golf. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Norman B. Miller, the love of her life. Pat will be missed by daughters; Valerie Bonacci (Fred) of Stow, Ohio, and Vicki Clark (Doug) of Tyler, Texas; her grandchildren; Kyle Bonacci, Colleen Fairhurst (Grant), Micah Clark (Mary), and Chelsea Clark; and her brother Joseph A. Denton (Jeanne) of Munroe Falls, Ohio. The family invites you to join them for a celebration of Pat's life on Saturday, August 10 at 1 PM at Redmon Funeral Home, with Pastor Doug Clark officiating. Private burial at Crown Hill Cemetery. If friends so desire, memorials may be made to Mason Community Learning Center, where Pat volunteered after retirement. (Attention: Financial Secretary, 700 E. Exchange Street, Akron, OH 44306). (REDMON,STOW,330.688.6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 7, 2019