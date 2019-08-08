|
Patricia Ann Miller (Denton) Patricia Ann (Denton) Miller died July 30, 2019 in Cuyahoga Falls. The family invites you to join them for a celebration of Pat's life on Saturday, August 10 at 1 PM at Redmon Funeral Home, with Pastor Doug Clark officiating. Private burial at Crown Hill Cemetery. If friends so desire, memorials may be made to Mason Community Learning Center, where Pat volunteered after retirement. (Attention: Financial Secretary, 700 E. Exchange Street, Akron, OH 44306). (REDMON,STOW,330.688.6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 8, 2019