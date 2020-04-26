|
) Patricia was born May 11,1941 and she passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Saturday April 18, 2020. She was a long- time resident of Copley, Ohio. She was a special lady to all that knew her. She was a caregiver her entire life and was always doing for others. She is survived by her two daughters, Veronika (Jeff) Fisher, Clarissa (Ken) Kibler; her five grandchildren, Amanda (Drew) Saylor, Danielle (Nate) Kellogg, Christopher (Carly) Kibler, Ryan (Colette) Fisher, Elizabeth Kibler; and her nine great grandchildren, Jackson, Charlie, Victoria, August, Eliza, Rowen, Cameron, Everett, Leona and her tenth will be arriving this Fall. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, nieces, stepchildren and grandchildren and many cousins. Patricia loved holidays with a passion and spending time celebrating with her family. She was always the best dressed lady at the party and had a hat for every occasion! She loved sewing, photography, crafting, bowling, golf, reading romance novels and playing cards. She was a long-time member of Gospel Crusaders church and sang in the choir. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Joseph Petroski, her parents, Blaine and Ethel Mathers, and her brother, Blaine Eugene Mathers. Patricia was a very strong woman who always took care of her family through many difficult times. Patricia worked for her husband Henry Petroski Plumbing for many years, attended The University of Akron nursing school, worked at Barberton Citizens Hospital and then Kids Academy of Copley until retiring. The family would like to thank the staff at Doyelstown Health Care Center for taking care of her these last six weeks. They would also like to say a special thanks to nurses Gail and Nina for always going above and beyond in updating us during this difficult time of no visiting during the pandemic. Patricia fought a battle with Alzheimer's and she fought to the very end in the true fashion of the very strong and determined person she was. She will be missed by many and always and forever loved. A memorial service will be planned at a later time when her family can come together and celebrate her life.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 26, 2020