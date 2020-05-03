Patricia Ann Powers, age 90, passed away peacefully April 25, 2020. She was born July 6, 1929, in East Orange, New Jersey, to Joseph Edward Powers and Marjorie Barnwell Straut. Patty was an independent woman who loved travel, adventure and learning about other cultures. She loved nature, long walks in the parks, reading, healthy eating, yoga, bicycling, and skiing. Patty enjoyed participating in the arts, such as music, singing, and acting. As a child, Patty moved with her family from New Jersey to Akron, Ohio, in 1940. She graduated from Our Lady of the Elms in 1947 and attended the University of Akron. For many years Patty worked at Dupont in New York City as a secretary. She retired and moved back to Akron to help her father, Joe after her mother Marjorie passed away. Late in life Patty took courses at the University of Akron to study gerontology. Patty was preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph Powers and Robert Powers; and is survived by her sister, Jeanne Blum; and many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank the staff at Wadsworth Pointe Nursing Home for the great care she received in her last six years of her life. Special thanks to Crossroads Hospice for the countless visits, updates and care provided during her long hospice. A private Christian burial took place on May 1, 2020 at Mount Peace Cemetery.









