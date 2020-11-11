Patty Ann Seese, 50, of Statesville, passed away suddenly on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at her home in Love Valley. She was born June 9, 1970, in Columbus, Ohio to the late James and Sharon Price. Patty enjoyed gardening, flowers, photography, crafting, fishing, shooting sports, and loved her family and her dog. Patty was preceded in death by her first husband, Rusty Eudy. Patty is survived by her husband, Douglas Seese; sons, Robert and Ronald Eudy; brothers, Mark and Mike Price; in-laws, Douglas and Linda Seese; stepsons, Daniel and Bryan Seese; grandchildren, Jonah, Noah, Chloe, and Killian Seese; many other family members and friends. Her memorial service will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at the Movement Church located at 3680 Manchester Road, Akron, Ohio 44319. Please respect social distancing if you plan to attend the service.







