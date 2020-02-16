|
|
Patricia Ann Toth, age 58, passed away on February 13, 2020. Patricia was born on June 9, 1961, in Akron to Thomas and Margaret Kempel. She was a well-loved and valued staff member at Oriana House for over 30 years as a drug testing coordinator. She was instrumental in establishing and managing Oriana House's Drug Testing Laboratory. She cared deeply about her work and those she worked with were like family to her. Patty will be remembered for her love of family, kindness, professionalism and witty sense of humor. Preceded in death by her mother, Margaret Kempel and mother-in-law, Betty Ann Toth; she is survived by her husband, Dan; father, Thomas Kempel; brothers, Timothy (Annette) Kempel and Leo (Catherine) Kempel; other mother, Ellen Miletti; many nieces and nephews and their dog, Cooper. Patty continues to give to others through organ donation. Memorial service will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the Hummel Funeral Home, 500 E. Exchange St., Akron, Ohio 44304. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Summit County or Oriana House.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 16, 2020