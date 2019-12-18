|
CUYAHOGA FALLS - Patricia Ann Walters, 84, died December 15, 2019. Born in Akron, she was a resident of Cuyahoga Falls since the late 1960's. Patricia had been employed with Sterling Jewelers as a customer service representative, retiring in 2009. She was a member of Graham Road Baptist Church, where she served faithfully for 40 years. Patricia was an avid reader. She enjoyed knitting and traveling with her sister. Preceded in death by her husband Leo Walters and son Steven Walters, she is survived by daughter, Nancy Lavery; sister, Paula Beha; a niece; two nephews; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Pastor Michael Lovett will conduct service Friday, 11 AM at Redmon Funeral Home, where friends may call Thursday from 5 to 7 PM . Burial Northlawn Memorial Gardens. (REDMON, STOW 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 18, 2019