Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home
Service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Redmon Funeral Home
Patricia Ann Walters

Patricia Ann Walters Obituary
CUYAHOGA FALLS - Patricia Ann Walters, 84, died December 15, 2019. Born in Akron, she was a resident of Cuyahoga Falls since the late 1960's. Patricia had been employed with Sterling Jewelers as a customer service representative, retiring in 2009. She was a member of Graham Road Baptist Church, where she served faithfully for 40 years. Patricia was an avid reader. She enjoyed knitting and traveling with her sister. Preceded in death by her husband Leo Walters and son Steven Walters, she is survived by daughter, Nancy Lavery; sister, Paula Beha; a niece; two nephews; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Pastor Michael Lovett will conduct service Friday, 11 AM at Redmon Funeral Home, where friends may call Thursday from 5 to 7 PM . Burial Northlawn Memorial Gardens. (REDMON, STOW 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 18, 2019
