|
|
) Patricia Anne (Edwards) Cheek, 71, of Evansville, Indiana, died Tuesday, November 5, 2019, after her 18-year battle with breast cancer. Born in Akron, Ohio on November 11, 1947, Pat was the daughter of the late A.E. "Butch" Edwards and Marguerite Edwards. She is survived by her husband, William, with whom she shared 51 years of marriage; daughter, Cathy C. Black of Evansville; son-in-law, Jason Black; and son, Brian Cheek of Denver, CO. She was Granny to her three wonderful grandchildren, Andrew, Brayden, and Lauren Black ... who were the apples of her eye. She is also survived by her sisters, twin Barbara J. Patterson of Copley, Ohio, and Carol Barger and her husband, Dick, of Stow, Ohio, and three nephews and their families. She was a graduate of St. Vincent High School in Akron and attended Hammel-Actual Business College. Pat worked in school settings for over 30 years both in Texas and Indiana, most recently retiring in 2012 after 20 years at Vincennes University as the Secretary to the Dean of Students/Student Activities. Pat was a member of Living Word Christian Church, Newburgh, Indiana, and had been a member of First Church of God in Vincennes for more than 25 years before moving to Evansville upon retirement. She was a member of the Prayer Shawl Committee, Pairs and Spares Sunday school class, and Women in Touch. Over the years, many of their vacations were spent making family memories on sunny beaches in Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Her happiest times were when she was with her husband, kids, and grandkids. The family would like to give everlasting thanks to Dr. Anthony Stephens at OHA for his compassionate care during Pat's journey; to his staff, and to Dr. Gerry Hippensteel in Vincennes for their wonderful medical care over the years. A Celebration of Life was held Saturday, November 9, 2019, at BOONE FUNERAL HOME EAST CHAPEL - A Family Tradition Funeral Home, 5330 Washington Avenue, Evansville, Indiana. Graveside Services followed at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to: Susan G. Komen Organization, Gilda's House, Chemo Buddies, First Church of God in Vincennes, or Living Word Christian Church in Evansville. Condolences may be made to the family online at boonefuneralhome.net
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 10, 2019