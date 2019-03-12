Home

Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
(330) 633-3350
Patricia Anne Dinsmore
Patricia Anne Dinsmore

Patricia Anne Dinsmore passed away March 10, 2019 after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease.

She was born on February 15, 1942 to Mabel and Francis Glasgow in Cleveland and has lived in Tallmadge for over 50 years. Patricia graduated from Kent State University High School and Akron City Hospital School of Nursing. She then worked for several years at City Hospital, Akron Children's Hospital, Robinson Memorial and with the Portage County MRDD. She was a member of Faith United Methodist Church of Brimfield.

Patricia was active with the Physicians Auxiliary, Tallmadge Little League, her bowling league, and she was a long-term organizer of her high school reunions.

She is survived by her husband, Dr. Rex Dinsmore; sons, David and Michael (Danielle); sister, Sandra Robinson, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle).

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Christine Nees officiating.

Cremation has taken place.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society, 70 W. Streetsboro St., Suite, 201, Hudson, OH 44236.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019
