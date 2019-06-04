|
Patricia Anne Mitchen
Patricia Anne Mitchen, 65, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019 after a brief illness.
Patricia was born April 26, 1954 to Benjamin and Glenna (Hopkins) Truax in Akron and had been an Akron resident her entire life. She was employed by the Akron Women's City Club for 20 years, retiring in 2016. She was a member of Southeast Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents; Patricia was preceded in death by her son, Brian and is survived by her sons, David (Angela) Mitchen, Matthew (Molly) Mitchen and Christopher Smith; siblings, Bruce (Kathy) Truax and Carol (David) Kenney; granddaughters, Kayla Skeriotis and Lucy Mitchen.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St., Akron, OH. Funeral services will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 4, 2019