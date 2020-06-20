Patricia Anne Moon, of Akron, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on June 14, 2020 at Danbury of Hudson. Patti was a graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High School and Akron University, going on to retire as CFO of Allied-Baltic Rubber. She will be remembered for her great love of animals, her kindness, and her love of family and friends. Her love of travel to all parts of the world and the years spent living in Mexico were some of her most enjoyable experiences. Patti was also a master bridge player and an excellent cook. Patti was preceded in death by parents, Bruce and Anne Myers of Silver Lake, OH. She is survived by her children, Deborah (Terry) Denmark of Akron, OH, James (Tammy Hackenberg) Gill of Doylestown, OH, and Melinda (James Johnston) Smith of Akron, OH; siblings, Larry (Elaine) Myers of Bluffton, SC and Al (Sharon) Myers of Naples, FL; grandchildren, Trisha (Greg), Jeffrey, Krystal (Jesse), Nicholle and Taylor; great-grandchildren, Kaylynn, Aubrey, Reed, Airyanna, AJ, Josef, and Teri; partner of 30 years, Lynda Barth, and many extended family members and friends. The family wishes to extend special thanks to Marquetta (Pebbles) Corn, Scott Claypoole, Mandy Gerber, and Jeanette Scott for their love and dedication to Patti. In addition, the family would like to thank Danbury of Hudson and Hospice of Laurel Lake for their loving care. Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made in Patti's honor to The Gill Family Scholarship in care of the Cuyahoga Falls Schools Foundation, 431 Stow Ave., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221, or Valley Animal Hospital, 1830 Merriman Rd., Akron, OH 44313. To leave a special message for the family online or to view the tribute video, please visit www.Cliffordshoemaker.com. And your life will be brighter than the noonday; it's darkness will be like the morning. And you will feel secure because there is hope; you will look around and take your rest in that security. Job 11
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.