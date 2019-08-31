Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Patricia Anne Sullivan Obituary
Patricia "Patt" Anne Sullivan (Minor) Patt Sullivan, age 88, of Cuyahoga Falls; beloved wife, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully August 28, 2019. She was born and raised in the Copley/Bath area. Patt was an active member on the Saint Thomas Woman's Board and the Red Hat Society. She was a past member of the Cuyahoga Falls Women's Board and the Bath volunteers. Patt was the first person in the Akron area to toss a fire baton as she led the Copley Indians marching band. She was an avid bridge player, but loved being with the girls as much as playing the game. She shared her husband's passion for playing golf and traveling. She worked as a long distance operator at Ohio Bell before retiring after 33 years. Preceding her in death is her mother, Isabella Minor; her beloved husband, James of 56 years; sisters, Jane Prease, Marjorie Fox, Joan Heinl, and Nancy Minor; brothers, Dr. Howard Minor and Richard Minor. Left to cherish her memory is her son, Michael (Dawn) Sullivan; daughter, April Sullivan; granddaughter, Elizabeth Sullivan, and great-granddaughter, Eve Rose; sister, Terry (Ed) Kopriver; and many nieces and nephews. The family extends a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Esther Rehmus. A private inurnment will take place at Copley Cemetery at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Cleveland Clinic Hospice - Justin T. Rogers Care Center, 1 Akron General Ave. Akron, OH 44307.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019
